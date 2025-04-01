As I write this, I’m still 26 years old but by the time this column is published, my Saturn return will officially begin or in other words, it’ll be my birthday.

I’ll be honest, I had no idea what a Saturn return was until I heard about it in Kacey Musgraves’ song “Deeper Well.” I didn’t bother researching it until this week. You could say I have this thing where I get older but never wiser.

As you grow up, birthdays tend to lose their spark. There’s no grand Disney princess party to look forward to and for me, the novelty has worn off. However, I’ve realized that the joy of reaching a new milestone is a personal experience. Kudos to anyone who makes their birthday fun but this year, I’m actually excited and I credit that to the whole concept of a Saturn return.

A Saturn return occurs when Saturn completes its orbit around the Sun and returns to the exact position it occupied at the time of your birth, which takes about 29.5 years. The first return between ages 27 and 30 is often marked by major life changes and self-discovery. The second, around 56 to 60, is a period of reflection while the third, between 84 and 90, is said to bring wisdom and closure.

The idea of major life changes is daunting but I welcome it to some degree. Sometimes unexpected turbulence is the best way to learn and grow even if it means breaking habits to make room for new ones. No matter how much we plan, life always has surprises in store so I might as well embrace change and the unknown.

According to Co-Star, the astrology app I occasionally check, my Saturn is in Aries meaning my return won’t officially begin until Saturn moves back into Aries. No pressure, Saturn. My Saturn return is set to begin on May 24, 2025 and will last until February 13, 2028. The most intense period will be when Saturn aligns exactly as it did at my birth, likely between 2026 and 2027. Personally, I’d love for it to happen on my golden birthday so fingers crossed for 2027.

Aries are known for their leadership, loyalty and fiery personalities so I wonder if my chronic people-pleasing tendencies will start to fade. Caring is good but caring too much can lead to trouble. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last 26, almost 27 years, it’s that you can’t please everyone and yet, I still try.

Since childhood, I’ve believed in karma: do good and good follows; do bad and eventually, you’ll pay the price. The tricky part is never knowing when that karma will come to fruition. People rarely guess that I’m an Aries and I take no offense. After all, we’re more than just our Sun signs, we have moon, rising and Venus signs shaping who we are.

I don’t know what the future holds but I hope my Saturn return brings clarity about what I want in life. My generation was fed unrealistic expectations for our 20s but seeing shows like Sex and the City reminds me that figuring things out in your 30s is completely normal. It’s not time to put me on the shelf just yet.

Ironically, I’m excited about my 30s while also being terrified. That number feels like a definitive entry into adulthood. I’ll still treat my late 20s as bonus teenage years, my personal training wheels, but I can’t believe I’m now closer to 30 than 20. The last five years have been a blur and that number doesn’t even feel real.

Here’s to 27. I hope it treats me kindly.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com