ANSON — Anson Girl Scouts Troop 1389 is participating in a national food drive beginning Saturday, October 12 and ending Saturday, October 19. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off in specially marked boxes at Parsons Drug Company during store hours. All items collected will support local families through Anson Crisis Ministry.

“We are serving more and more families in this time of increasing hunger. We served over 2,000 people last month. Any kind of non-perishable food is great.,” said Margot Barnes, director of the local food pantry.

Suggested items include canned soup, fruit, vegetables, stew, fish and beans, as well as rice, pasta, peanut butter, cooking oil, powdered milk and spices. Easy open pop-top cans are preferred.

More information and scheduling a direct food pickup is available online at https://www.hngirlscouts.org/en/members/for-volunteers/food-drive.html