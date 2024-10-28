Wadesboro native Anthone Harris grew up knowing he has a knack for story-telling, his characters naturally springing from the wells of his imagination fully developed.

Growing up in Anson County, Harris nurtured his passion for writing, promising himself that one day he would publish his own book.

During the pandemic, the busy teacher, coach, and therapist remembered his promise.

“During the COVID pandemic, I began writing four different books, each one reflecting a deep part of my soul,” Harris stated.

Using his free time to craft his tales, Harris’ written pages piled up, until Breaking Point: Tragic Endings lay written before him, ready to be published. Captivated by the art of a short story’s ability to fully engage a reader’s attention in one sitting, Harris always knew his book would be a collection of short stories delving into a passion of his; the effect neglecting mental illness within society has on its members.

“I recognized that people often prefer to consume multiple short stories or videos rather than committing to lengthier narratives. This understanding influenced my decision to structure the book as a series of self-contained tales, each designed to resonate powerfully within a brief, concentrated format,” Harris stated.

A profound passion of his, Harris entered the mental health field in his early twenties. He is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and Clinical Addiction Specialist. Harris is also restorative justice coordinator at Pine Forest High and wide receiver and special teams coordinator at Seventy-First High.

“After earning my MSW in 2021 and becoming a therapist, my interest in mental health, particularly in the challenges faced by children, has only deepened,” Harris stated.

He says his book, “Is a culmination of those reflections, each story is entirely original, crafted to shed light on the complexities of mental health without drawing from any specific real-life situations or individuals.”

A testament to his professional experience, Harris has deftly woven through each fictionalized tale an undercurrent of sensitivity.

“The book is not meant to promote violence or cause distress. I believe that mature individuals, regardless of their age, can safely engage with the content, but it may be too intense for those who are less mature or currently struggling with mental health challenges,” Harris stated.

While a weighty subject matter, Harris knows many people struggle with mental health issues, for a variety of reasons, and he hopes promoting awareness through a reader- friendly, entertainment -centered approach will foster productive conversations in American society. Harris suggests other aspiring authors growing up in Anson County take advantage of some of the opportunities he enjoyed, like the annual Martin Luther King writing contest and other writing competition opportunities. He credits these early literary challenges with igniting his passion for reading and writing.

“I have fond memories of participating in and winning every writing contest I entered during my time in Anson County schools,” Harris stated.

Now, Harris has gone through the writing and publishing process, he advises others to consider the economical route of self publishing.

“This involves writing and editing the manuscript using tools like Grammarly, and then publishing it through a platform like Amazon, which requires no upfront costs,” Harris said.

Satisfied his promise to his childhood self has been kept, Harris says, “I believe my first foray into publishing has been a success, and I hope readers who choose to buy my book will find it both engaging and thought-provoking.”

Breaking Point: Tragic Endings can be found through online retailer Amazon.