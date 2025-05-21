In “The Secret of Shadow Lake,” author Harper Bennett reminds us all that life itself is so much more precious and rare than the most dazzling jewels.

Zaeymeyuna McNeil wrote about an experience she had “Finding Her Voice” going through bullying and coming out the other side.

Paricipants in HOLLA!’s first ever AI Winter Literacy Camp are pictured from left to right; Serenity Smith, Komori Brown, De’Myrium Tillman, Mackenzie Collins, Zaemeyuna McNeil, and Ambria Nivens. Artwork is currently on display at the HOLLA! Development Center in Morven.

MORVEN — Saturday, HOLLA! held an Afternoon Literary Escape to honor participant’s hard work as part of their continuing efforts to promote and display the artwork and storytelling from the young artists who participated in the HOLLA! Community Center’s partnership with AI Little Flower.

AI Little Flower is an educational technology company who collaborated with HOLLA! this past winter to hold the first of its kind AI Winter Literacy Camp at the Morven-based facility.

Seats for the camp were limited and students ranged in age from middle to high school.

Guest speakers Irene Harrington and Sandy Bruney, both accomplished local authors, provided words of wisdom and encouragement to the budding talents.

Harrington said, God will call you, and when He does, you better look up, listen, and obey.” She credits following this advice with getting to where she is today. “He didn’t call me until much later in life, after I had already become a mom.”

Overcome with admiration for the group, Harrington was moved to gift each artist with a copy of her book “A Churchman’s Confession.”

Bruney wanted the young writers to know the Anson County Writer’s Club holds its meetings on the fourth Sunday of every month.

“Our meetings are open to everyone, and we just get together and read each other’s work and give each other feedback,” she explained.

HOLLA!’s Chief Operating Officer Devin Pettiford assisted with getting the campers’ books published. Each participant will have their artwork, and its accompanying story, bound into a keepsake book forever commemorating their experience.

“These kids are truly so amazing,” gushes Pettiford. She adds, “I am truly blow away by their talent.”

Ambria Nivens created “The Chainbreaker’s Journey,” a story about overcoming division. Telling the story through the eyes of rival tribes separated by the color of their skin, Nivens weaves a tale of overcoming a bad situation through the strength of the collective.

She explained, “You don’t have to accept a bad situation, there is always a way out. We are stronger together.”

“The Artist’s Solace” belongs to De’Myrium Tillman and is a story about a young boy named Oliver who finds solace in his paintings.

Tillman says his artwork is about learning that none of us are truly alone in this life.

He explains, “When you feel down you can always call someone. Peer pressure is too strong to face alone. “

In “The Secret of Shadow Lake” by Harper Bennett, three best friends who love to explore learn about a hidden lake with buried treasures. The trio gather clues to the hidden lake’s whereabouts and put together a hand-drawn map to guide them.

Bennett says, “Treasure is more than diamonds and rubies- it can be history.”

Komori Brown created “Kayla and Piper’s Journey,” a story about two best friends whose desire to travel the world, and use their God-given talents, turns into a successful travel blog.

“Through the Storm” by Makinzi Collins is a story about a group of friends who get through the struggles they face together. Collins said, “I think it is important to always try to surround yourself with like-minded people who push you through life and keep you motivated to stay headed in the right direction.”

Serenity Smith, wrote “Tag, You’ll Remember Me,” which is a story about a character whose family is moving them away from everything and everyone the character has ever known.

Smith says she has never personally experienced going through a move but imagines it would make her sad to leave her family and friends behind.

She explained, “Just because you move on in life, it doesn’t mean you have to let go of the sweet memories from your past.”

A girl who should never spend a day worrying about bullying is the author of “Finding Her Voice,” Zaemeyuna McNeil.

McNeil’s book is as gripping as her artwork. Her book details the powerful story of a young girl who is bullied at school because she is a creative soul who enjoys drawing and sketching.

The story is inspired by her own life, and McNeil says her character finds solace and accomplishment in her artwork.

Speaking from experience, McNeil advises, “You should speak up when you are being bullied.”

All of the camper’s impressive AI artwork is currently on display at the HOLLA! Community Development Center. More information on the project, author bios, and more can be found at https://simplebooklet.com/2025ourgivingtree5k