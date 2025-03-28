WADESBORO — Author and movie producer Irene Harrington recently released the second installment of her novel series turned big screen masterpiece, A Churchman’s Confession Part Two.

Both Part One and Part Two of A Churchman’s Confession is based on the personal ancestry of Harrington and events in both movies loosely mirror the novels they are named after.

Harrington celebrated the launch of her production company, LOISIRENEHHPRODUCTIONS, LLC, in a party held at HOLLA! Community Development Center last October, shortly after the release of her pioneer movie, A Churchman’s Confession Part One.

Both movies, like their novel counterparts, follow the stories of Harrington’s relatives and friends.

Harrington says her second book focuses on her mother and grandfather.

“It is about my mother’s father. She had a very unique childhood. The man that is her father in this book is named James. She talked about her life and her father and mother for many years,” said Harrington in behind-the-scenes documentary footage released with her new movie.

“She told me those [family] stories and in my heart I felt that I should write them down and pass them on to the generations in my family, on and on, generation after generation,” she explained.

In her characteristically unique way, Harrington weaves christian themes and moral values throughout the movie in such a way that at one moment you may be in tears over the undeserved mercy of the Father, and in another find yourself sympathising with the main character James who wants so badly for the world to see the changed man he knows he is.

A period piece, the movie is set back many decades in the past yet its subject matter remains relevant to our world today as it deals with the same very human struggles of our time; grief, crime, racism, forgiveness, mercy, adultery, and love.

Be sure to check out this uplifting film on Youtube.