ANSON — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce two new hires: Deputy John Lugo and Deputy Chase Raffaldt.

Deputy Lugo brings a unique blend of military discipline and law enforcement aspiration to the Sheriff’s Office. He has been actively serving as a Military Police Specialist in the U.S Army since May 31, 2023.

Deputy Lugo is joining the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to expand his knowledge and experience in civilian law enforcement. Lugo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office for the opportunity to serve, and said his law enforcement journey is inspired by his brother, a dedicated officer with the State Highway Patrol.

Deputy Lugo reflects a strong commitment to public service and community protection.

Deputy Chase Raffaldt graduated BLET June 10, 2025, having earned the Marksmanship Award.

Before attending BLET, he dedicated nearly a year of service at the Anson County Jail.

Deputy Raffaldt’s decision to pursue a career in law enforcement stems from a desire to serve his community, a decision inspired by the outreach efforts of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Like Deputy Lugo, Deputy Raffaldt’s path also honors personal legacy; his late father served as a correctional officer at Brown Creek Correctional Institution for 15 years.

Good luck and welcome aboard Deputies J. Lugo and C. Raffaldt!