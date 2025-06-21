BURNSVILLE — Growing up in the small community of Burnsville, North Carolina, Sergeant Major (SGM) Tameka E. Horne always aspired to become a woman of impact and leadership. With 26 years of service in the United States Army, she has consistently acknowledged the mentors who shaped her career and the strong foundation her parents, Rayvon and Margaret Horne, provided from an early age. Their guidance instilled in her the values of discipline, integrity, and perseverance.

On May 8, 2025, SGM Horne returned to her hometown to visit the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center. During her visit, she shared her journey of entering the Army and the experiences that have contributed to her success. She emphasized the importance of knowing her “why,” which has driven her to continually pursue excellence while also mentoring, coaching, and teaching others. SGM Horne reflected on the challenges she faced growing up in a small community, acknowledging how those obstacles fueled her determination to achieve what once seemed beyond reach.

Despite a thriving military career, SGM Horne remains business-minded and is now working toward becoming an entrepreneur. Her story of resilience and ambition serves as a powerful reminder to young people in rural communities that greatness is within reach—no matter where you begin.

Her military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (5OLC), Joint Service Achievement Medal (1OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal-Campaign Star (2 stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (2 stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and numerous others earned through three combat deployments and distinguished assignments.

SGM Horne’s next assignment will be at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where she will serve as the Command Sergeant Major of the 58th Transportation Battalion—continuing her legacy of leadership and service.