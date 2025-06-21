ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County School District recently announced Brian C. Ratliff will serve another term as Interim Superintendent of Anson County Schools, effective July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

Throughout his tenure, Ratliff has provided steady leadership, clear communication, and a student-centered approach that has earned the respect of the school community. District officials said his continued service reflects the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead with professionalism, purpose, and care.

Ratliff is widely recognized as a leader who prioritizes relationships. He believes that trust, collaboration, and mutual respect are the foundations of a strong and thriving school community. By fostering meaningful connections with students, staff, and families, Ratliff has created a culture in Anson County Schools where every individual feels seen, heard and valued, they said.

“As Interim Superintendent, Ratliff is clear about who he serves — the nearly 3,000 students of Anson County Schools,” the district wrote in a release. “Every decision he makes is grounded in what is best for them, with a heart for helping each student recognize their potential and confidently shine their light.”

With decades of experience in public education, including roles as principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent, Ratliff brings seasoned leadership and a deep understanding of what it takes to move a school system forward. His steady presence and strong vision continue to guide Anson County Schools toward meaningful progress, they said.

The Anson County Board of Education looks forward to the year ahead under Ratliff’s leadership as the district works to support students, empower educators, and strengthen community partnerships in pursuit of excellence for all, they said.

Anne Hyatt is the public information officer for ACS and she can be contacted for more information at hyatt.anne@anson.k12.nc.us