WADESBORO — The newly remodeled Wadesboro ABC store on East Caswell Street held one of its many Customer Appreciation Day events recently. Hotdogs with all the fixings, chips, and a soda were handed out to every person who entered the store, whether they made a purchase or not, all for free, in a gesture of good will and thanks to the community.

Manager Keith Osuch says, “This is unheard of, and we are trying something new. We want to do all we can to continue to be a part of our community.”

Another move Osuch has made in his two-year tenure as manager is offering tastings to customers.

He says, “We try to do those at least once a month. People seem to really appreciate those.”

Osuch has found the community to be very supportive and says his sales continue to be really good.

The interior of the store was remodeled roughly two years ago, and it still shows in the pristine walls, floors, and neatly stocked shelves. Osuch says he re-designed the landscaping this year.

“We are really proud of the results,” says Osuch.

Customer Oscar Ratliff says, “I enjoy coming here, the staff is always friendly. I’ve noticed they have a wide selection, a lot of new products always coming in.”

Ratliff said Friday was his second time showing up to find they were giving away food to their customers.

“I’ve been here quite a few times when they offered tastings. It is always a pleasure to come here and if I were giving them a rating it would be five stars, unquestioned,” said Ratliff.

The Wadesboro ABC store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. To 8 p.m.