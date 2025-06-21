WADESBORO — Saturday Ansonians joined millions across the nation in protesting the United States elected president, Donald J. Trump through the nation-wide protest No King’s Day. June 14 is not only recognized as Flag Day, protests coincided with the President’s birthday, and also a military parade honoring the 250-year anniversary of the US Army.

A first of its kind event, American soldiers marched in uniforms representing every era of the United States Army, from the Revolutionary War up until today. The parade concluded with a fireworks display over the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Protest organizers claim they feel President Trump has “acted like a king” since taking office.

The local protest had a larger turn-out Saturday than previous ones held in Wadesboro.

Protest organizer Sarah Tamura confirmed the group had more participants than previous events, saying the total number of Saturday’s protesters reached 24.

Event participant Andrea Greene said, “Our Declaration of Independence was created to relieve us of King George III. Now, we need to relieve ourselves of a want to be king.”

Greene added that she was proud to serve.