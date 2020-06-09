Protests could cause COVID-19 spike

Related Articles
WADESBORO — As thousands gather across the nation to protest police brutality amid a pandemic, some fear that the demonstrations may lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We expect to see a spike in cases any time you have individuals that are congregating together,” said Kristy Davis, Communicable Disease Nurse at the Anson County Health Department, “whether it be a protest, a birthday or graduation party, or any form of gathering where individuals get together and don’t properly follow CDC guidelines. We would not like to single out protests from any specific activity.”
The Health Department recommends that anyone wishing to participate in mass demonstrations follow CDC guidelines. This includes wearing a mask or face covering, frequent washing of hands, or use of hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available and maintaining a social distance of six feet.
If someone contracts COVID-19 at a protest, trends show that individuals are seeing symptoms develop within ten days of exposure. An exposure to COVID-19 could occur if an individual comes within six feet of an infected person for ten minutes without protection.
The risk of exposure to COVID-19 has led some to question if they should automatically go into self-isolation or get tested for the virus following participating in a protest.
“At this point attending a protest is no different from attending a social gathering,” said Davis. “We do not recommend automatic self-isolation unless you have come into contact with a known positive case.”
“We would like to point out possible modes of virus transmission to help protect anyone who would like to participate in a protest or social gatherings of any type,” said Davis. “You should wear a mask or facial covering any time when you are in close proximity to a person where social distancing is not permissible, although encouraged.”
“The explanation for this being that the absence of a facial covering could facilitate the spread of the virus by droplets from an infected cough, scream, or by droplet projecting from individuals that are yelling and/or singing,” explained Davis.
Davis also believes individuals should practice constant proper and effective hand hygiene. “Anytime you have someone that isn’t coughing or sneezing into their elbows and coughs directly into your hand,” says Davis, “and then they share a sign with someone, it’s almost like taking the risk with an un-sanitized buggy from a market or a tong from a buffet, you just wouldn’t otherwise risk it.”
“Our ultimate goal,” said Davis, “is a healthy and safe Anson County.”
