Marchers protest peacefully

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Protesters march through downtown Wadesboro on Sunday afternoon. The protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Related Articles

WADESBORO — Chants of “No justice, no peace! No racist police!” echoed down the streets of Wadesboro Sunday afternoon as around 200 demonstrators marched peacefully to protest systemic racial injustice across America.

The march was one of numerous demonstrations and protests occurring throughout the state, ignited by the death of George Floyd in police custody and other recent deaths of unarmed men and women of color.

“You’re still breathing so don’t be quiet” read the poster for the march, which was organized by young black activists and Anson County natives Mianna Deberry and Karisma Lisenby.

Deberry and Lisenby worked in full cooperation and support with both Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid and Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer. Marchers were escorted by law enforcement officers from both departments for the entirety of the event.

“We understand that the issues going on right now in the world are bigger than us, bigger than Anson County,” said Deberry, “but we can say our piece, do our part. If we can get everybody on the same page on something that is morally inhumane across all boards, then why wouldn’t we be able to come together for anything else?”

“It’s not about race,” said Lisenby, “it’s about peace and morals and everything being inhumane.

Deberry and Lisenby spoke to the crowd while atop a platform attached to a truck shortly after 3 p.m.

“We are the people that have to keep this Earth going, so why hate the next person?” said Deberry. “We can agree that anything inhumane has to stop, anything unjust has to stop. If it does not stop, where do we go? What are we teaching to the children watching us?”

Reid and Spencer also spoke briefly to the crowd of demonstrators following Lisenby and Deberry.

“Thank you all for trusting us to be here with you,” said an impassioned Spencer, “because we all feel the same way you do. We worked so hard to take a step forward to gain that trust and then we have one man destroy that. It breaks my heart!”

“These young ladies up here, what we heard them saying is, ‘if you don’t stand for something, you fall for anything,’” said Reid. “I thank you ladies for what you’re doing, it’s really special.”

Marchers began at 500 Morven Road in Wadesboro and marched up Morven Road and past the Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Health Department before circling back around to Morven Road.

Each protester had their own reasons for joining the march.

“I’m here for what’s been going on in our society for the past 15 to 20 years,” said one demonstrator, James White. “There’s a different standard for how police enforce the law for the citizens of this country. With the melanin being different, there’s a different response. Officers should treat everyone the same.”

“I’m here to support my fellow citizens of Anson County,” said another marcher, Marjorie Cole. “I believe an injustice for one is no justice for anyone. I stand for justice and peace, I stand for all of us.”

No injury to life or property was reported during the demonstration. The march was over before 5 p.m.

“It seems as if we’re divided on many topics, many beliefs, different views,” said Deberry, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t be cordial with one another. That doesn’t mean that we can’t have activities for the kids and block parties for the adults to kick back and enjoy one another while learning something from those people you’re so different from.”

“While also promoting the message of social justice for everybody,” added Lisenby.

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471