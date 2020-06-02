Mask Team produces 2,900 face coverings

WADESBORO — Since late March, a group of women calling themselves The Mask Team has created 2,900 masks for the citizens of Anson County and beyond. The group is comprised of sisters Doris Bennett, Beth Smith, Arvonia Edwards and her daughter Barbara Johnson.
The Mask Team began when the group wanted to help out a local girl who attended their church, Brown Creek Baptist, in Wadesboro. She worked at a hospital in Richmond County.
“We started out to help the healthcare workers,” explained Smith, “and then we found out that so many other friends and family of ours needed the masks. It has turned into a bigger project than we thought, but we’ve enjoyed it. We’re glad we could help out in the community.”
Social distancing was practiced by the group during the production of the masks. “We set up a little clothesline under Arvonia’s carport,” Smith said, “and we would be texting and calling our clients, letting them know the masks were ready to be picked up. It was all contactless.”
Members of The Mask Team have been collecting fabric and other materials for years, so no cloth needed to be purchased for the project. The only thing they needed to produce the masks was elastic, which they found at a shop in Monroe. They purchased more than 1,100 yards of elastic material.
Face masks have been supplied to the Wadesboro Post Office, Anson Correctional and Southern Correctional, Anson County Sheriff’s Department, Anson County Health Department, H & R Block, DDS. CVS, J B Watson, Anson Health & Rehab, Autumn Care, Wadesboro Rehab, Wade Mfg. Anson Machine, Steve Garris, Wadesboro Elementary School, Anson Register Deeds, as well as numerous nursing homes and businesses and so many of our friends in surrounding Counties.
“Many in town have one of our masks,” said Smith. Masks have even been mailed to friends and family out of state.
Though they’re grateful for the opportunity to help keep their community safe, Smith and the rest of the Mask Team hope things will be winding down soon.
“Right now, we’re mainly working for beauticians,” said Smith. “Everybody else, as far as I know, has the masks. Now that the beauty shops are opening up, the beauticians need them. Lots of our friends needed a mask for doctor appointments.”
These masks are free for the public. Those wishing to obtain one can call or text Smith at (704) 694-8413.
“The mask project has been a blessing for us and we are grateful we have been able to help our community and surrounding counties,” said Smith. “Stay safe and wear a mask.”
