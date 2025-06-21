The Community Baby Shower even had a baby backdrop for expectant families to take home pictures from the special event.

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Department of Health and Human Services held a county-wide Community Baby Shower for those who are expecting or know of someone who is expecting. Donations were made over the last couple months that included diapers, wipes, bottles, clothes, even homemade cookies.

Attendees were greeted at the registration table as they entered, receiving friendly smiles and information from Felicia Wall, Alicia Kersey, and Taniqua Lindsey. The ladies helped get attendees registered for the event and handed out a vendor passport with QR codes with links to more information from companies such as WellCare, United Healthcare, Healthy Blue NC, WIC Women, Infant, and Children, Trillium, and Anson Atrium.

Wall said, “We have had a really great turnout here today. There were a lot of really nice door prizes given away too! There is even a baby backdrop for families to come and take their own pictures.”

She added, “We are happy for the community to be able to come out and get the things they need and get to see how much the community supports our families. People can find out more about health insurance and the different programs we offer at the Department of Health and Human Services, and we are located at 110 East Ash Street.”

WIC Director Donna Allen agreed with Wall about the large turnout, saying, “We had a really diverse turnout. I’m glad to see so many in our community come out and be a part of this special event.”

WIC Clerk and Vendor Coordinator Hilary Wall said, “I think we had close to 100-150 people. I know we had 56 people sign in, but I know a lot of people brought additional family members with them. We had items from newborn to geriatric.”

Health Director Brian Ellerby said he was pleased to take part in such an engaging and encouraging event for the community.

He said, “This has been a great community effort with many items donated. There were plenty of vendors and a lot of support from the community. It was nice to see our young parents and grandparents here today, they are representative of our growing and thriving county.”

Ellerby added, “We, as a community, really need to hold more of these types of fun, supportive community events.”