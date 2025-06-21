WADESBORO — During Monday’s Wadesboro Town Council meeting many residents addressed a variety of concerns; crime, failing businesses and the recent increase in taxes.

Speaking first, Steve Lear with the Anson County Tourism Development Authority [TDA] came before the Wadesboro Town Council to address recent data reflecting money made by the county from overnight stays and other tourism ventures.

Lear said, “It was about our March meeting we received our data, our occupancy data, that is who is spending the night in this county and paying for it. Things like hotels and bed and breakfast and lodges and Airbnb — those sorts of things.”

One item amongst all the data points really stood out to Lear. He said, “Data does not provide the answers, but it does provide the questions that need to be asked.”

What Lear saw was so alarming he began asking questions immediately.

“What I noticed in March was a sharp downward turn, a significant downward turn in our occupancy data. I asked some of our stakeholders in the room, some of them still operate these sorts of businesses. I said, “Now is this just a data anomaly? Is it a seasonal effect or are you seeing this in real time?’. Unfortunately, they confirmed for me they [are] seeing this in real time,” explained Lear.

Even more worrying, Lear was told by the business owners he spoke with the trend appears to be deepening.

“They said this also projects into the future and into the summer months when it really should be that things are really happening for them. They should be getting a lot of reservations,” Lear said.

From there the discussion turned to what business owners thought might be causing the downturn in prospects.

Lear said, “We discussed possible reasons like the negative publicity that we are getting, security and safety issues, and a lack of things that might draw people to this community and to spend the night.”

Speaking as a representative of TDA, Lear told the council he was addressing them for two reasons; to inform council the decline is real and affecting local businesses, and to ask the council for assistance in seeking a solution.

He said, “It not only affects these people that have lodges and hotels. It affects us all because these people don’t just spend the night and spend money for that, they also buy gas and go to restaurants, and they shop at our places of business. Then, of course they pay an occupancy tax, which when collected, we use that money for many things in this county. We also pay sales tax, and I believe you guys receive sales tax from the state, part of the sales tax from the state. So, it really affects us all and it is incumbent upon us all to play a part in solving this problem. But I ask you, especially because I can’t make policy and I cannot make the decisions that you guys can make, and I can’t allocate the funds you guys can. So, I would say, in your deliberations please be aware that this is going on and help us to solve the problem.”

Following Lear’s comments, many Wadesboro residents addressed the council, their speeches providing possible reasons for the recent decrease in local businesses profit.

One resident who spoke before the council requested assistance in dealing with the ongoing robbery of his business, the larceny ultimately causing him to close his doors. The business owner claimed he went from having a handful of employees to not being able to afford to replace the tools needed to keep him in business, let alone afford the employees to use them. He added that he spoke with the WPD’s chief of police but did not get a satisfactory response and his phone calls to the police station have gone unreturned.

Concerned with his plight, Wadesboro Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. requested his address and contact information so the matter could be more thoroughly researched for a resolution.

Focusing on the recent tax increase, and expressed expenditure desires of some council members, Bobby Ursery said, “I just want to comment on the proposed tax increase. You told that it would be about $60 per $100,000 household property tax. We haven’t been told that every automobile you own, every trailer that you own, every camper you own will also have a tax increase. So, it is more than just a $60 increase on the property.”

Ursery next addressed his thoughts on hiring a grant writer for the town, saying “I look at the budget and I see $80,000 for a grant writer, $84,000 counting benefits. Wouldn’t it be much more logical to contract that out, because I think one to two grants a year might be available because we know nothing is coming from Washington from what we have seen.”

Another concern Ursery shared is with the council’s consideration of contracting services for public relations.

He said, “Come on now. We can’t handle that ourselves? We can’t handle that in-house? I know the town’s taking a beating. The police department has taken a beating. To come up with the expense to get a public relations [firm], I think we [can] do better than that.”

Ursery added, “We look at a 3% [tax increase] this year. Next year there will be re-evaluation and it is going to be sky high. Most towns and cities are looking at lowering the tax rates so it’s revenue neutral, where it is not such a big burden on those citizens. But if we raise taxes this year, and nothing is done next year but the tax increase year re-evaluation, you’re putting a terrible burden on the citizens. If each and every one of you really have the concern of the citizen in mind, you’ll keep this when you come vote for this budget. I am opposed to it. I think we deserve better.”

Speaking after Ursery, Terry Helms addressed his concerns regarding noise ordinance enforcement and the perceived way a “weaker person is treated by the employees of the town.” Helms said he had brought the latter concern already to the attention of Ross.

He said “I have had two episodes of being treated just awful and I don’t like that. You should teach the town professionalism.”

He added, “The thing about the noise ordinance is that’s 11 p.m. is when I’ll be in bed. They make noise all night long, they party, call the police and nobody comes, [or] ride by and look and keep on driving. You know, this has got to stop. I am 73 years old, and I need my sleep. I don’t need banging drums or cars going ‘Whwhwomp’ all night long until 4 in the morning. There has got to be a stop to this.”

Currently the beleaguered Wadesboro Police Department is down to approximately six officers with Chief Thedis Spencer tapped in recent weeks to come out of retirement and reprise his role.

Next, Helms requested the noise ordinance be moved down to 7 or 8 p.m. He reasoned, “11 p.m. is too late. I’ve got cancer, I’ve been dealing with cancer for four years now. The Lord’s been good to me. But I don’t need to put up with that in my life.”

Donald Sellers followed Helms, echoing some of the same concerns his fellow residents shared regarding the perceived nearly four-month crime increase across the county seat.

Pointing to Ross, he said, “Me and you spoke on the officer situation, and it had nothing to do with you coming. We finally had to change.”

Sellers added, “Like you have said many times, this crime just didn’t start when you got here, just being here escalated, and when Brandon [Chewning] took that spot [WPD Chief], he started bringing people in and I went and sat down in his office. I started coming here [town council], I’ve been talking to your higher ups from the DOT to chiefs.”

Moving on to the tax increase, Sellers said, “There was a shooting in your neighborhood. You should be tearing this place apart. We pay taxes here. I pay taxes, too. And before you raise taxes, you make sure everybody’s paying taxes. Make sure everybody is getting it because those children, we ain’t protecting them. We are leaving them out to dry every day. How many shootings have we had here?”

Sellers continued, “So, y’all tell me — before you go to raising [taxes] make sure to pay them. You wonder why your community is here? We are tired.”

A continued source of outrage is the public’s knowledge that members of the Wadesboro Town Council themselves owe back taxes.

Owner of West Wade Venue and Events, Tammy Newell said she too has experienced a slump in reservations so far this year.

She said, “We are a bed and breakfast and let me tell you, I’m here with the TDA, I am a member of the TDA board, we are being affected. We had no guests from January until May 1. Last year, we had guests every month. The things that are happening in Wadesboro are having an effect. I used to not have any issues whatsoever with my guests after having driven all day walking downtown to go to the shops and restaurants. Now, I am a little leery sometimes of them going.”

Newel went on to say her guests were almost hit by a car speeding through a red stoplight, while another was accosted while walking uptown by someone suffering from mental illness.

Repeating a familiar refrain throughout the evening, Newel said, “It is not a race thing. It is not a concern [of] any particular group. It does concern me that we have issues that scare me when my guests want to walk into town.”

She went on to say she felt Wadesboro residents need safety and quiet after 11 p.m. at night.

Newell said, “We need to have a town that supports its businesses, and I appreciate you guys hearing me.”

Leon Gatewood, founder of HOLLA! Community Development Center and revered unofficial county leader weighed in next, offering his characteristic hope and positive outlook for the town of Wadesboro.

Gatewood said, “Let me begin by saying, thank you to this council for your willingness to step up and serve this community at such a critical time is bold and inspiring to me.”

Turning to Ross, Gatewood said, “You are in our prayers as you attempt to make changes and adjustments that are unpopular to some.”

He continued, “Tonight I stand before you, not in frustration, but motivation. Motivated by your ability to stay focused, committed, and impactful even as changes, challenges, and distractions swirl around you. Motivated by the progress you made, an example of yourself.”

Gatewood went on to say he feels like what matters most is what is going on in our neighborhoods.

He said, “Out there, families are grieving, children are being lost to gun violence and parents are suffering. This is not just a crisis, it is a call to action. Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.’ I believe this council understands that. That is why I am not staying silent and I’m not standing still. I challenge us to use our voice, energy, and resources.”

Continuing, Gatewood added, “Because of what is happening, we are in the process of forming a coalition of churches, schools, community leaders, and everyday citizens who care deeply about our town and our future. Together we will stand for peace, unity, and healing by any means necessary.”