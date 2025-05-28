WADESBORO — It has recently come to light a mass exodus of officers from the Wadesboro Police Department is once again underway.

Det. Sgt. T. Nolen says, “I can confirm we currently have six officers, including myself, on the force.”

Nolen went on to say: “The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting us, similar to how they did before, by covering shifts. They have been great about it, and I personally appreciate it.”

Sources within the WPD confirm under Interim Chief Jason Eschert the department’s force climbed back to 15 officers after the last mass exodus from the department following former Chief Chewning’s abrupt retirement decision. Now, after yet another WPD Chief has retired since the hiring of Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr., the WPD has dwindled back down to six officers to patrol the streets. Of those officers, one is a detective.

According to the most recent data, released October 17, 2023, crime in Wadesboro is summed up as follows:

• There were 523 total crimes committed in Wadesboro the last reporting year.

• On a rate basis, there were 10,385.2 total crimes per 100K people in Wadesboro.

• The overall crime rate in Wadesboro is 346.83% above the national average.

This comes at a time when Sheriff Scott Howell is already receiving requests from other municipalities, such as Peachland, for an ACSO deputy to be stationed there.

Nolen added, “We are actively working to rebuild the police department, which we can only do through transparency, professionalism, and respect. I am striving towards bringing the WPD back to the department the community remembers.”

Nolen says she is thankful for the outpouring of support she has received from the Anson County community at large.

She said, “The support they have shown me from when I was just a probation and patrol officer, up until now, has been amazing. I am truly grateful for the push that I am getting from the community. It really makes my day, and it makes me proud to be a Wadesboro Police Department officer.”

To that end, the WPD posted on their Facebook page; “Our mission goes beyond responding to calls. It’s about being present, being reliable, and being a department you can believe in. We are working tirelessly to keep our doors open, strengthen our team, and ensure we are a department you can be proud of — one that reflects the heart of Wadesboro.”

Multiple attempts by this publication to reach Ross for a statement went unanswered.

Nolen explained that she was told by her superiors that all media questions should be directed to incoming Chief Thedis Spencer at the next Wadesboro Town Council meeting, nearly a week from the publication of this article, or a full 10 days after Ross was initially reached out to for a statement.