ANSON COUNTY — “Anson is a low income/crime area and this gym will be a major change for Anson County,” says owner Shannon Spencer Pickett about her new low cost gym located at 120 West Wade Street in Wadesboro.

Spencer is the founder and head coach of Carolina Hope Atheletics, also known as the King’s Elite Allstars, located in Wadesboro.

An Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held Saturday, August 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all are welcome to attend the celebration for this great new edition to the community.

Spencer hopes to get as many Ansonians involved in exercise and bettering their health as she can.

She says, “This event is a celebration of our organization’s growth and continued commitment to youth development in Anson County.”