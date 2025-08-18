ANSON COUNTY — In an email first released by Sheriff Scott Howell exclusively to the Anson Record, Wadesboro Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. wrote to County Manager Len Sossoman the Wadesboro Police Department no longer has a need to contract the services of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, the terms of which were recently discussed and approved by Anson County Commissioners.

Interim Chief T. Spencer agreed to an email interview due to time constraints and so a set of reader-inspired questions were then emailed to the Chief by Anson Record staff.

First and foremost, the Chief said he wants to assure the public there are 10 officers currently on patrol, along with administrative staff, and investigators who are always available to assist with calls as needed.

When it comes to members of the force on patrol, Chief Spencer states the department is well stocked on talent.

“Outside of the two young men we have in BLET, and one female who recently graduated BLET in June and is assigned to an FTO, everyone has minimum of 15 months experience up to 24 years. To give you an average years’ experience out of all the new hires, some have previously worked for WPD, the average is 8.8 years’ experience. I do believe that’s above average in most agencies,” he wrote.

Spencer went on to address public concern expressed over the police force’s ability to handle a crisis situation should one, or multiple ones, break out within town limits.

He stated, “Without a doubt my department will and can handle anything we are faced with. Will there be a time an emergency [will arise and] we may have to call on other agencies for assistance? Sure, but that is common amongst law enforcement.”

Spencer said he has no concerns over the town manager relaying the answer regarding the contract already in the works to the county manager rather than him contacting the Sheriff directly, because he does not handle contracts negotiated or signed between the county and the town of Wadesboro.

Spencer stated, “All contracts have been done amongst the town manager and county manager and the attorneys — not the Sheriff and me.”

Spencer said it all comes down to numbers:

“Why should the town pay deputies to work when we are able to patrol the streets of Wadesboro with WPD? The WPD budget is not sufficient to afford to pay both, nor does it make good business sense,” he said. “I personally appreciate all the Sheriff and his deputies done for us, we couldn’t have made it without them, but their services are no longer needed at this time.”

The ACSO released the following statement on social media: “The Anson County Sheriff’s Office was proud to assist the Wadesboro Police Department with patrol support during their recent staffing shortages. We’ve been informed that our patrol assistance is no longer needed by the WPD. It was an honor to work alongside the officers of WPD and to help serve the citizens of Wadesboro during this time. Sheriff Howell and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office staff wish the Wadesboro Police Department success as they move forward.”