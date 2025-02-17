ANSON COUNTY— At approximately 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 75 Global Road in Wadesboro following a report of someone shot during a home invasion.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of 60-year old Claude Burns deceased in the home from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses to the incident stated to law enforcement they were asleep inside the residence at the time of the murder. Awakened by the sound of gun fire, the occupants said they observed an individual running away from the residence on foot.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and is believed by law enforcement to be an isolated event.

Also, on February 4, at approximately 4:53 p.m. deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were notified of gunshots heard at Hildreth Mobile Home Park. Shortly after, a second call into 911 services reported an individual shot at the location.

When Deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 4:56 p.m., they found a Black male shot and unresponsive. The victim, identified at 43- year old K.C. White, was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses stated to law enforcement they believed several people were shooting at White.

Following an investigation, two suspects have been arrested in connection with White’s murder; Leroy Burns, Jr.age 39, of Polkton and Eljah McBride age 34, of Wadesboro. In a press release, Sheriff Scott Howell shared his belief that more arrests will be made in the coming days regarding White’s homicide.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of both homicides.

Sheriff Howell would like to thank his road deputies for getting to both scenes quickly, as well as for all the long hours his detectives have and continue to put into these cases and others they are currently working to solve.

“During these cases time is of the essence. You must get to the scene quickly and start the investigations quickly. We have been doing a great job of this, and our crimes are having a higher solvability rate with arrest,” stated Sheriff Howell in a press release from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Howell added, “Finally, I want to thank the community for their coming forward to help solve these crimes and others. The communities have been tremendous for the last couple of years providing information and our office’s success depends on it. Thank you, Anson County, and let’s continue to stick together and stand up against these acts of violence.” Sheriff Howell requests anyone with information about this or any other case to please contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.