WADESBORO —There are several events scheduled to honor and recognize the contributions of African-Americans to America history during the month of February.

On Saturday, February. 22, at 6:00 p. m., there will be a presentation geared towards recognizing the struggles of early enslaved African-Americans. This program, titled, “Say Their Names. Tell Their Stories. Sing Their Songs” will feature stories told from an enslaved person’s perspective. In addition, local musicians and choirs will sing the early songs of African-Americans that was either resistance music or faith music. These songs also served to provide the template for most of modern music. This program will be held at the SPCC Lockhart-Taylor Center, Wadesboro. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about this program, contact Winnie M. Bennett, 704-465-0867.

On Sunday, February, 23, the Anson Youth Leaders Academy will present “Blacks in Wax: An Exhibit of African-Americans Who Shaped History.” This display will take place from 3:00 – 5:00 p. m. at the SPCC Lockhart-Taylor Center, Wadesboro. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Caraway Foundation at 704-761-4351.

Also, during Black History Month, the Watato Children’s Choir from Uganda, will give two performances in Laurinburg, and Hamlet. The first performance will be on Tuesday, February 25, at 6:00 p. m, at Scotland High School Auditorium, 1000 West Church St., Laurinburg The second concert will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 6:00 p. m. at the Cole Auditorium, 1042 Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. for each event, with the concert beginning at 6:00 p.m. Adult general admission is $30. Child General Admission is $15. This event is sponsored by the Scotland Youth Development and HOLLA. For more information and to book your ticket, call 704-695-4968 or 910-384-3168.