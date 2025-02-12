From Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, 4-H volunteers from across the state gathered in Greensboro, NC, for the Annual Volunteer Leaders Conference. This event allowed volunteers to attend workshops, share ideas, and be recognized for their work with 4-H.

Volunteers participated in workshops on youth development, arts and crafts, electric projects, and more. On Saturday evening, there was a formal dinner and awards banquet. The event wrapped up on Sunday with the installation of district and state officers.

Betty Garris, representing the Anson County Volunteers Association, was elected Vice President of the South-Central District. Anson County volunteers who attended included Kim Bennett, Hannah Dunlap, Betty Garris, Carrissima Martin, Addie Richardson, and Leslie Smith.

4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.