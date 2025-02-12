The roots of Black History Month are credited with growing from Chicago’s Black History Weeks – thanks to the efforts of Carter G. Woodson- in the summer of 1915.

A Harvard-trained historian, Woodson, and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moreland, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASALH). The group began sponsoring a national Negro Week in 1926, choosing the second week in February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Woodson admired both men, seeing them as influential in the success of the African American community’s progress, however, he is said to have still believed the month should be focused on the contributions made solely by African Americans.

This event changed the course of history and gained the attention of many influential people.

With the fuse now lit, college campuses across the nation began organizing local celebrations, creating history clubs, hosting performances and lectures honoring Black history.

In the years following, politicians who were eager to be on the right side of history began issuing proclamations in favor of recognizing “Negro History Week.” It didn’t take long before, in the 1960s, celebrations turned into “Black History Month “on the nation’s college campuses.

The adults finally got with it in 1976 when President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month and called upon the American public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

A nationally recognized holiday, celebrations grew, until now thousands of African Americans travel across the country to see exhibits highlighting the progress African — American people have made since the destruction of slavery. Many also choose to honor their history with local celebrations, performances, and lectures held in remembrance of African American people’s continued struggles.

AfricanAmericans commonly celebrated during the month are Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Rosa Parks, just to name a few.