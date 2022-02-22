WADESBORO — The Anson County Cooperative Extension is hosting a number of events for the community in the coming weeks.

You are cordially invited to attend the Anson County 4-H Achievement & Volunteer Leaders Appreciation Night. This event will be held virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. 4-H Achievement & Volunteer Leaders Appreciate Night is an event where we recognize the achievements of Anson County 4-H’ers and also acknowledge the efforts and work of Anson County 4-H volunteers and supporters. We will have two speakers, Anson County Interim County Manager Raymond Allen and EurfLife Success Coaching and Consulting owner Jerron Faulk. This is a virtual event. Register for this event at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-h-achievement-volunteer-leaders-appreciation-tickets-265446145567

In honor of Black History Month, the fifth installment of the Anson Youth Leadership Forum series will be on Monday, Feb. 28h at 6:30 p.m. This forum will focus on Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech. Participants will discuss how we are living the dream in Anson County. Participants will also discuss potential areas where we can improve to better achieve Dr. King’s dream. Our guest panelist will include HOLLA CEO Leon Gatewood and Reverend Heather McIntyre. This is a virtual event. Register for this at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anson-youth-leadership-forum-pt-5-registration-262709008717

Anson County 4-H’s fundraiser and auction is in full swing! The fundraiser and auction will both run until Thursday, March 31. Our goal is to raise $10,000 and we thank you in advance for your support! Check out the link below to see our bid items:

https://sites.google.com/ncsu.edu/ansoncounty4-h4-hyouthpromisea/home

Anson County 4-H is hosting a trip to a Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday, March 19. There is a limited number of spots available for eligible attendees. Eligibility for attending will depend on meeting certain requirements such as being enrolled in 4-H online and actively participating in Anson County 4-H programs and events. Please reach out to your local 4-H agent to see what the full list of requirements to attend the game are.

Reach out to your Anson County 4-H Agent at (704)-694-2915 if you have any questions.

Samuel Cole, Jr., is Anson County’s 4-H agent.

