POLKTON — Local man Chase Burr, 31, known affectionately around the area as Anson County’s own “Johnny Appleseed,” allegedly had a very busy 24 hours; beginning with a home being broken into on Rosa Lane April 18, and ending with threats and vandalism to homes on East Freemont Street April 19.

At 11:22 p.m. on the night of April 18, a call came into the 911 service from the homeowner of a residence on Rosa Lane reporting a male subject wearing all black with a black ski mask attempting to break into his home.

At the scene, responding law enforcement deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office learned from the homeowner they arrived home just in time to catch the suspect in the act. According to the victim, the suspect turned and ran off into the woods when seen. The homeowner stated to law enforcement when the suspect fled through the woods, they took a path that would have led them through a ravine filled with water.

While at the residence, deputies noted in reports seeing damage to the home’s door consistent with being kicked in.

On their way to the scene, law enforcement encountered Chase Burr walking along the roadside a few yards down from the attempted break-in.

Dividing and conquering, some Anson County deputies stayed behind to question Burr, while others responded to the residence on Rosa Lane. Burr, known as “Johnny Appleseed” due to his prior criminal history of throwing apples at various cars and passers-by, denied any knowledge of the attempted burglary and refused to offer any explanations regarding his nocturnal activities to law enforcement.

According to reports, law enforcement remained suspicious of Burr as he was wearing all black, soaking wet clothing when discovered walking along the roadside.

Later, at 9:42 p.m. April 19, a call came into the 911 service alleging Chase Burr was making house calls on East Freemont Street. Witnesses described Johnny’s house call attire as a pair of green pants with no shirt.

While visiting with the neighbors, Burr allegedly told the residents of one home he was going to burn down their house with their two-year old child inside. Burr did not provide the homeowner with a reason for his threat.

In lieu of starting a fire at their residence, the witness claimed to see Burr instead go to the home of his grandfather, located next door, and break a window at that residence.

When deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of Burr’s grandfather on East Freemont Street, they found Burr outside the residence. This time when questioned, Burr admitted to law enforcement he broke a 6 ft. window at his grandfather’s home and had since been wandering aimlessly around the neighborhood.

Deputies detained Burr in the back of a patrol car while they interviewed the homeowner of the vandalized residence.

In reports, the owner claimed to law enforcement Chase Burr does not live at his residence and has been ordered by the court not to return.

The owner wished to press charges against Burr, who was served and placed in the Anson County Jail without further incident. The attempted breaking and entering at the home on Rosa Lane is under investigation and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information in this case to please contact the sheriff’s office at (704) 694-4188.