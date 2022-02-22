WADESBORO — Anson County Schools celebrated the bus drivers during School Bus Driver Appreciation Week and Love the Bus Month.

Recently, Governor Roy Cooper declared Feb. 14-18 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week to “salute and appreciate the school bus drivers who drive over [13,000 school buses every day in North Carolina], and recognize the invaluable contributions they make to public education and student safety.”

School Bus Driver Appreciation Week is recognized in conjunction with Love the Bus Month, which was started by the American School Bus Council in 2007 to celebrate the important role of school buses and drivers in their communities.

Anson County Schools celebrated 99 bus drivers, as well as substitutes and staff who have run routes and covered bus driver shortages.

“Our individual schools did a great job this week for the drivers in recognition from breakfasts to gifts and notes of gratitude,” Anson County Schools Transportation Administrator Corey Ross said.

“Now more than ever it is important to educate local boards of education, law-makers and the general public about the benefits of school bus transportation,” Ross shared from the Department of Public Instruction. “Specifically; the school bus provides access to the public schools that many students might not otherwise have, it is the safest way to get to and from school, and the community benefits by the conservation of fuel and the improvement in air quality around the school when students ride the bus.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.