ANSON COUNTY — This Saturday, August 23 from 12 p.m. To 6 p.m., the Pit Stop Food Truck Yard is holding a fun-filled afternoon for families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy a variety of delicious foods from local food trucks while connecting with the community.

Event organizers describe this event as, “All about great food, good vibes, and building memories before the busy school season begins. Bring the kids, invite your neighbors, and join us for a Saturday of laughter, flavor, and togetherness right here in Wadesboro.”

The Pit Stop is located at 604 Camden Road in Wadesboro, near the IGA Grocery Store. The event is free, open to everyone, and is a great way to give back and support local eateries and small businesses.

Space for vendors is still available and can be reserved by calling (704) 258-3980.