WADESBORO — On March 4, Harvest Ministries will be hosting a fundraiser dinner with proceeds supporting the Helping Hands Food pantry of Harvest.

Proceeds will assist in stocking the food distribution area at Harvest.

“Each month 100 or more families are served with groceries, hygiene supplies, diapers, and more,” Pastor Steve Adams said.

The meals will be served from 11 am until they run out. Meals will include spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread, a fruit cup, and a drink (soda or water). Meals are $8 per plate with carryout, and delivery is available for five plates or more.

For any more information or to place orders, please feel free to reach out at 704-695-2879 or 910-331-3919.

