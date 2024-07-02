WADESBORO — Beautifully dressed daughters hung on the arms of their equally handsomely dressed fathers as they danced at the Brandi Liles hosted Daddy-Daughter dance at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center on Saturday June 22.

“It is my first time hosting this event,” commented Liles.

Scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants included Keith Leak and his daughter Ka’zariya Leak, Monte Gordon and his daughter Miracle Gordon, Clifton Smith and his daughter M’layah Smith, Brandon Freeman and his daughters’ Fynlee Freeman and Rylee Freeman, Cameron Price and his daughters’ Makayla Price and Malaysia Price, and Pastor Tobias Wall with his daughters’ Trinity and Jada Wall.

In addition to dancing, father-daughter duos enjoyed activities and prizes.

Best dressed winners were Keith and Ka’zariya Leak, Tobias and Trinity Wall, and Neal and Deonna Jowers.

Liles shares she has quite a few upcoming events this summer, including “Our Mother-Son dance coming up on August 1 and we will have an Adult Prom this November 15.”

Both events are scheduled to take place at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center.