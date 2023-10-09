Regina Hamilton, owner of Coble Landing Rex Coble, and Eukyta Little served up burgers and hotdogs for all the attendees of the Kid’s Fishing Day.

POLKTON — Fishes, prizes, and life lessons were reeled in at Coble’s Landing on Saturday where Harvest Ministries and CityReach Community Center held their first ever-fishing competition.

“As always we see a need and we fill it… kids need to learn to fish,” shared event coordinator David Mowry.

Planning to make this an annual event, Mowry continued, “Our goal for next year is to get an instructor here to teach the kids the basics of fishing.”

Filling that role Saturday was Jay Ayers with 4U Rec Center. Along with his wife Rachel and son Jackson, Ayers helped children learn to bait their poles and proper casting techniques.

Rex Coble, who owns Coble’s Landing, would also like to see the event become annual, sharing, “This is our first of many giving back to the community events. It gives the kids a chance to get it touch with nature… we are also planning to have camping and hunting events here.”

Coble is a barber in Charlotte who found his business economically challenged by COVID. Unable to work as he had previously, Coble, a true entrepreneur, rolled up his sleeves and went to work looking for other financial avenues. Following suggestions from family and friends, he bought Coble’s Landing in Polkton. Three years later, he has been so successful that he is looking to retire his shears and run Coble’s Landing full time. Right now, Coble has the entirety of his RV hook up spaces rented out for the next six months, and a waiting list that is growing by the day.

Participants were encouraged to pre-register for the event, with 54 kids registering in advance, with many more hearing about the event and deciding to come enjoy a fun-filled afternoon. All pre-registered attendees received a free tackle box, cooler, fishing pole, and a t-shirt commemorating the event. Prizes were given for the most fish caught and for catching the biggest fish.

Walter Myers won the prize for catching the biggest fish, a Zebco Stinger fishing pole. Catching the most fish was Collin Stewart, earning him a cool $50.

City Boy Outdoors and Rain Outdoors sponsored the event, with Rain Outdoors handing out free children’s books to participants. Adults and children alike had a good time relaxing to music orchestrated by DJ Finesse, and fellowship over America’s favorite staple, hotdogs and hamburgers.

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or lmomica@ansonrecord.com