WADESBORO — On August 1, 2023 the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that student, Makinzi Collins from Wadesboro, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president, James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder, Claes Noble, a member of the family that established the Nobel prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Makinzi has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis.

“Makinzi is now a member of a unique community of scholars- a community that represents our very best hope for the future. We are proud to provide life-time membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” continued Lewis.

“We help students like Makinzi build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college, and meaningful careers,” shared Lewis.

NSHSS members automatically become life-time members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths, and pursue their passions.