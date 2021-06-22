Marshville plans new park

Related Articles

MARSHVILLE — A new park is opening up just outside the western part of Anson County in Marshville, moving the town one step closer to its goal of providing quality outdoor recreational opportunities.

The Town of Marshville recently purchased 111 acres of land from the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina to open up the town’s newest park. For years, the property was known as “Stegall Lake” with about a 12-acre lake and nearly 100 acres of adjacent woods, according to a press release from the Town of Marshville.

Park planning is already underway as the town works with a consultant. Ideas so far include walking and nature trails, rental campsites and cabins, lakeside beach activities, paddle boating, designated fishing areas and event venues.

“There will be plenty of opportunity for citizen input as part of the master-planning process,” Mayor Larry B. Smith Jr. said in a press release. “We hope that this park development is a goal that the community can rally around.”

Trees, greenery and fences have been taken down along the highway, revealing the large lake and exciting new face for Marshville.

The view into the lake will hopefully draw in some of the thousands of cars that drive on U.S. 74 as well as residents of both Marshville and surrounding areas.

“Marshville is a diamond in the rough, and this Council intends to make the park a destination for people traveling along Hwy 74 (to and from the beach) while also bringing healthy and wholesome family entertainment to Marsvhille residents,” Frank Deese, town manager, said. “We truly intend to make this park into a key outdoor recreational location for all residents of eastern Union County and neighboring Anson County.”

Thee is no target date for breaking ground or opening yet.