UNION — The Monroe Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and additional law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a murder suspect who fled their custody prior to his booking on the night of Friday, May 31.

The suspect, Cleveland Lamont Waters, 42, of Waxhaw, was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt, and may possibly still be sporting his police issued handcuffs. Waters is considered armed and dangerous, should not be approached, and was last seen fleeing from officers in the area surrounding Carroll St., Rolling Hill Dr. and King Arthur Dr. in Monroe.

Prior to the manhunt for Waters, Monroe Police responded to the 1000 block of Winchester Ave. in Monroe at 4:33 a.m. for a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies quickly learned the shooting had actually occurred in the middle of English St., with the victim then having run to where he collapsed on Winchester Ave. Transported to the hospital, the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Determining their attempted murder suspect to be Waters, investigators obtained warrants for his arrest and tracked him to a residence on Locklyn Rd. in Waxhaw. Monroe Police, Waxhaw Police, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team then executed a search warrant on the residence, arresting Waters inside.

According to the police report, “multiple firearms were seized from the home along with a substantial amount of illegal narcotics.”

Following Water’s daring escape, law enforcement conducted a widespread search of the area. Throughout the night K9s as well as other advanced search techniques and technology were utilized, but to no avail. Believing Waters to have fled the area, the Monroe Police Department requested additional resources from surrounding agencies, along with state and federal agencies.

Waters is facing active arrest warrants for attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, among other charges.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Citizens may be rewarded up to $5,000 cash when providing anonymous information that helps lead to a felony arrest of criminals or fugitives. This is a developing story.

