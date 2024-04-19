MARSHVILLE — Working in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, United States Secret Service, and the Marshville Police Department, the Wadesboro Police Department conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of Dewon Rayquan Hailey at a residence in Marshville, NC.

On Wednesday March 6, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a call at the Oak Hill Apartment Complex. Upon arriving at the complex, officers discovered 30-year-old Jamarcus D. Sellers of Rockingham suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Sellers was taken to Atrium Health Anson where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Working quickly, the Wadesboro Police Department, in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, determined there to be one suspect in the case, 26-year-old Dewon Rayquan Hailey of Wadesboro. Immediately, warrants were obtained for Hailey’s arrest, charging him with the First Degree Murder of Jamarcus D. Sellers.

Following a lengthy search and investigation for Hailey that spanned across two counties, Anson and Union, law enforcement brought Hailey into custody on Thursday, April18.

He has been placed in the Anson County Jail without bond and is currently awaiting trial.

Taking a brief moment to share his gratitude, Chief Brandon H. Chewning stated, “I’d like to thank the numerous agencies, officers, and citizens who assisted in this investigation and apprehension.”