March 22

WADESBORO — At 1:29 a.m., deputies arrived at Green Hill School Rd. following a report of suspects driving their gray Honda Accord into the front yard of the victim, damaging the vehicle of the homeowner. Taking it to the streets, the victim advised dispatch they were currently in pursuit of the suspects, who had fled the scene without determining damage or injury. When Sgt. Ryan Melton arrived on scene, he was was informed by WPD that the suspects had, “just left their homeboys house on Green Hill School Rd. when this Honda was following him all the way to his residence.”

The victims further admitted to leaving the residence without looking around to see if anything had been damaged.

Traveling back to the victim’s residence on Green Hill Rd., Sgt. Melton found the vehicle of the victim to have bullet holes in the side of the driver’s door. Two shell casings was found in the vicinity to of the victim’s vehicle. Additionally, the sounds of three gunshots was recorded on the victim’s home security, Total damage to property is valued at $300.00. Case is closed by the arrest of Rashard Little.

LILESVILLE — At 3:31 a.m., deputies responded to Power Plant Rd. following a report of stolen Landmark brand shingles valued at $6,500.00. A pallet and a quarter of shingles were stolen from the back of the victim’s parked trailer. Case is active.

March 23

POLKTON — At 8:01 p.m., deputies responded to Martin St. following a report of a domestic disturbance underway. Arriving on scene, deputies quickly restored calm and order, case closed by means of exception.

WADESBORO At 9:31 p.m., deputies responded to Pineview Circle following a report of an assault on a female taking place. Arriving to the scene, deputies spoke with the victim, obtained photographic evidence of the claimed assault, and determined the incident had occurred the previous night. Case closed by means other than arrest.

March 24

POLKTON — At 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to Wightman Church Rd. following a report of damage to a vehicle. Arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the victim’s boyfriend had an ex girlfriend, who, unhappy with her reassignment, had taken out her vengeance on the victim’s Toyota corolla. Deputies could visually ascertain a dent in the front passenger door, possibly caused by a foot. Additionally, it appeared to deputies as if the love lorn assailant bent on destruction had made a half hearted attempt to scratch a word into the hood of the corolla, before her ire may have run out of steam. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.

March 24

POLKTON — At 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to Ansonville Polkton Rd. following a report of a broken glass door valued at $200.00, case has been closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 6:48 p.m., deputies responded to the Magistrate’s Office following a report of a domestic disturbance previously unfolding at a residence on NC 145. The victim stated that her ex boyfriend assaulted her, and deputies sighted marking on the victim consistent with her claim. Tyreq Carelock of Union County, was found in Union County, and placed under arrest.

POLKTON — At 4:32 a.m., deputies responded to Blonnie Ross Rd. following a report of an assault involving a firearm. Deputies secured the scene upon their arrival and obtained statements from witnesses to the incident. Case closed by means other than arrest.

March 28

WADESBORO — At 9:00 a.m., deputies at ACSO heard from a victim of a recent domestic altercation. The suspect, Tyler Helms, was later located at the victim’s residence and placed under arrest at the Anson County Jail, with an unsecured bond of $1,000.00.

WADESBORO — At 7:54 p.m., deputies at ACSO heard from a victim of larceny. During a recent visit to her home, the guest the victim had welcomed into her living room had allegedly stolen her wallet from out of her purse, positioned at the feet of the would be perpetrator during their visit in the home. Value of stolen property is $ 1,660.00. Case is active.

March 29

WADESBORO — At 8:09 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a located backpack containing personal items, including two identification cards bearing the name Shaniqa Pegues. Entering the bag and its contents into evidence, the case remains active.

PEACHLAND — At 11:59 a.m., deputies responded to Tucker Rd. following a report of credit card fraud taking place, the value of monies stolen totaling $400.00. Case is closed by means other than arrest.