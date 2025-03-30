A woman who rarely receives praise, though her disobedience was for an understandable reason and ultimately provided the vehicle God chose to use to save the Jewish people from destruction, is Queen Vashti of ancient Persia or modern day Iran.

Married to King Ahasuerus or Xerxes, the Queen refused to attend a party she was summoned to thrown by her husband, the King.

At the time of King Xerxes’ request, Vashti was holding her own party with her closest ladies and knew the King was only requesting her presence in order to show her off as a trophy to the drunken men attending his party, exposing her to the lewd comments of the party-goers brought on by their intoxication.

When King Xerxes heard his request, which was clearly more of a demand, was denied, he flew into a rage.

Embarrassed for their King and fearful their own wives might try something similar to the Queen’s audaciousness, Xerxes’ advisors suggested he banish her from the kingdom and strip her of a title as Queen.

For those who don’t know, Vashti’s removal made the way for Esther to become Queen, placing her in the position to save her people when the King’s most trusted advisor Hamon wanted the Jewish people annihilated.

Vashti’s act of rebellion is considered grievous because she violated the order of her husband and that of her King.

However, any woman who has experienced the real-life situation Vashti envisioned she would find herself in at her husband’s party can certainly sympathise with her decision.