March 14

ANSONVILLE — At 1:58 p.m., Deputy Benoist spoke with a victim by phone regarding the victim’s stolen trailer suddenly appearing for sale on Facebook marketplace. The victim advised Deputy Benoist he went to the home of the person he suspected of committing the theft and found one of his tires. Deputy Benoist was next shown the Facebook marketplace posting of a 5×8 utility trailer advertised for $250 that bore the welding handiwork of its owner, complete with a “jimmied up” ratchet strap. The victim stated there were planks of wood now visibly attached to the trailer in the ad that he did not put there. Case is active.

March 16

POLKTON — At 3:18 p.m., Deputy Benoist spoke with a female at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office who reported her residence on Rosa Lane had been rummaged through and she stated she was certain her ex, whom she had broken up with two weeks prior, was the guilty party. Her ex had been living with her for the last three years until a couple of weeks ago when they broke up. The victim found her T-Mobile router and two TV remotes stolen from inside her home. Next, the female stated she received a voicemail from her ex-boyfriend stating “Stop playing games ‘cause someone will get hurt- and not their feelings.” Following this development, the victim and her brother went to a home on Sander Rd. in Pageland to retrieve her belongings. The Pageland home was that of her ex-boyfriend’s mother who allegedly stated to the victim “If she wanted her stuff back she needed to give the ring back.” After some discussion, the mother declared her intent to get her gun, which she did, and chased the siblings from her property while firing her shotgun at their fleeing backs. Deputy Benoist advised the victim to contact Pageland’s law enforcement agency to handle the alleged shooting and property retrieval. He also explained to the victim how to obtain a protective order against her ex-boyfriend and advised her to speak with the magistrate regarding her ex’s communication of threats. Case is closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:52 p.m., Deputy White responded to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in order to speak with a victim whose home window had been busted out. The damage was discovered by a neighbor while the victim was out of town, and she stated to Deputy White she called and spoke with deputies by phone to report the damage to her home. Deputies advised her to wait until she was back in Wadesboro to report the incident. During that time, two similar incidents occurred in the location of the victim’s home. The victim also reported seeing someone roaming around her property carrying a shovel on her home security footage. Her neighbor called and told her he had also been walking around her house. The victim stated she asked her neighbor to check her home for signs of damage, and that is when the window was found to be busted out, the brick used still lodged in the fragments. Now back in town, the victim wished to press charges and was advised by law enforcement she would need to come back during business hours to make her report. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:57 p.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to a residence on Sycamore St. following the report that “Albert Willoughby is showing out and has been acting up all day.” At the scene, Sgt. Kobersy encountered many individuals outside the home arguing with Mr. Willoughby. When Sgt. Kobersy attempted to speak with Willoughby; he found him more interested in continuing arguments with the other individuals milling about the scene than in giving him his version of the transpired events. Giving up on Willoughby, Sgt. Kobersy rejoined Deputy White who was interviewing an injured victim of Mr. Willoughby’s at the scene. The victim had obvious swelling to his ankle he alleged was caused by Willoughby pushing him and attempting to engage him in fisticuffs. Due to his clearly apparent injuries, the victim was transported to the hospital, where Deputy Benoist obtained a more detailed version of Willoughby’s alleged assault on the victim. He stated Willoughby came to his house and started “running his mouth” and demanding his phone. When the victim told him he did not have his phone, Willoughby allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed him on the bed, their combined weight snapping the frame. After fighting inside the home a bit more, Willoughby went outside and began “running his mouth” again. Having had enough, the victim went outside to order Willoughby to leave when the man suddenly pushed him again, this time causing the injury to his ankle. Hospital staff confirmed the victim’s ankle appeared dislocated. At the magistrate’s office, Willoughby claimed he was only at the residence to get his phone when everybody there suddenly started trying to fight him, he couldn’t guess why. Fresh out of whips, Willoughby claimed the combative houseguests used chains and baseball bats to beat him. Also according to Willoughby, the victim injured himself when he attempted to divebomb him, conducting an impressive flying leap off his porch that Willoughby likened to a Superman-like maneuver in his attempt to attack him. Magistrate Woodburn issued a simple assault warrant and Willoughby was remanded to the Anson County Jail under a $1,000 bond. Case closed by arrest.

PEACHLAND — At 7:17 p.m., Deputy Melton responded to the Dollar General following a report of larceny. At the scene, a store employee stated a black male came into the store, picked up a laundry basket, and proceeded to fill the basket with clothing items before fleeing out the emergency exit at the back of the store. The employee was unable to see the direction the suspect left in or how he left the store. According to the victim, the suspect appeared about 5 ‘8, bald, and wore a tan and white baseball cap, a long white sleeved shirt and dark gray cargo pants. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 2:18 a.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Henry Grove School Rd. in reference to the theft of a motor vehicle. While en route, dispatch described the stolen vehicle to Deputy Cash as a black in color Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer. After arriving on scene, Deputy Cash spoke with the victim who claimed a man by the name of “Ace Hills” from Chicago, whom he described as a Latino man with tattoos all over his face, took the pickup out of his yard as well as a shotgun from inside of the victim’s home. The victim stated he hired “Ace” two to three days prior to the theft to clean up brush around his property. When the victim went inside his residence to eat and came back outside, he found his pickup truck and trailer missing from his driveway. Going back inside his residence, the victim found his shotgun to be missing as well. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:28 a.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a residence on Adams Rd. following a report of damage to property. At the scene, the victim said she arrived home to find her bedroom window and the siding of her mobile home shot several times. In speaking with the victim, Deputy Mullis recalled shots had been reportedly heard near McCoy Rd earlier. The residents involved in the earlier incident assured Sgt. Melton they were done shooting for the night. It is unclear which direction they were shooting in before they retired for the evening. Upon further investigation, a mattress was located behind the residence on McCoy Rd., standing up, with several bullet holes in it. The mattress was facing the direction of the residence located on Adams Rd. It appeared the bullets traveled through the mattress, striking the nearby residence. Deputy Mullis was unable to determine who specifically shot into the Adams Rd. home as several shooters were on scene all using the same firearm. Detective Leviner was called to the scene to conduct a more intricate examination of the evidence at the scene. Case is active.