ANSON — In a long anticipated moment for Anson County, Dr. George Truman, Chairperson for the Anson County Board of Education and Superintendent Howard McLean, officially signed the contract to build the new Anson Middle School.

The new school will be located on land off of Highway 74, adjacent to Anson High School, and will serve the youth and citizens of Anson County for many years to come.

The contract is resultant of the many hours Mr. Freeman, and Mr. McLean, spent in consultation with the board, architects, and government officials, so the signing of this contract carries with it the Anson County School District’s tremendous gratitude to Mr. Michael Freeman, retired Superintendent of ACS’s from 2013 to 2020, and current Superintendent Howard McLean.

The pair are also responsible for putting in place the plans and funding needed to make the new middle school project a reality.

The contract for the new middle school has been a labor of love, involving many hours of planning and visits by the Anson County Board of Education and the administrative staff of our school system.

In a released statement, the ACSD shared, “It’s heartening to see the collaboration and dedication of individuals like Mr. Freeman, Superintendent McLean, the Anson County Board of Education, Anson County Commissioners, and Pinnacle Architecture all working together to make this project possible. This new school will undoubtedly benefit generations of students and contribute to the growth and development of Anson County.”