Second truck spills chicken product

WADESBORO — Anson County Emergency Services was called out to U.S. 74 Friday morning for a semi-truck spill, the second in one week.

The spill occurred around 10:30 a.m., according to Rodney Diggs, Anson County Emergency Services Director. Diggs said the driver of a contracted Valley Protein truck slammed on his breaks, causing chicken by-products to be lunged out of the top of truck.

“(This) happens quite often, especially in the summer,” Diggs said. “That stuff sits in the truck for a day or two before the chicken processing plant moves it and it just sits there and swells there in the heat.”

Clean up lasted until 5 p.m. and traffic was forced down to one lane going eastbound between Peaches & Cream to Atrium Health Anson. There were no injuries from the accident.

Eight days earlier, another Valley Protein truck overturned on the eastern side of Wadesboro. Chicken by-products again spilled out the top of the tractor trailer onto the street and parking lot of the BP gas station.

