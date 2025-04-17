ANSON COUNTY — Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell and the staff of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office are proud to recognize and celebrate the dedication and hard work of our telecommunicators during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, observed this year from April 13 to 19. This annual event honors the vital contributions of emergency dispatchers who serve as the critical link between the community and emergency services.

Sheriff Howell invites the community to join us in expressing gratitude to our telecommunicators for their unwavering dedication and service.

“These ladies do an outstanding job. We are so lucky to have the caliber of people representing us on every call for assistance,” Howell said. “Their professionalism and commitment ensure that Anson County remains a safe place to live and work.”

Since 1992, Anson County Emergency Communications has provided dispatch services for law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, and eight fire departments. Our telecommunicators are committed to delivering the highest quality of service 24 hours a day, ensuring that every call for help is met with a prompt and professional response. Their efforts are instrumental in saving lives, protecting property, and assisting residents in their times of need.

In 2024, Anson County achieved a significant milestone by completing the transition to the Next Generation 911 (NG911) network. This modernized system enhances our ability to accurately locate callers and efficiently dispatch emergency services, further supporting the critical work of our telecommunicators.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, initially established in 1981 and recognized by a presidential proclamation in 1994, is held annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice.

“Our 911Telecommunications is composed of highly trained telecommunicators who manage thousands of calls annually, many of which are true life-and-death situations. Their job requires quick decision-making, thorough knowledge of protocols, and the ability to remain composed during emergencies. Every call they take represents a person in need, a life at stake, or a community moment requiring clear, decisive communication,” said Howell. “Whether it’s helping a parent administer CPR to their child, sending help to a motor vehicle crash, or calming a caller experiencing a mental health crisis, our telecommunicators do more than answer the phone. They are heroes that provide a lifeline to our community.”