WADESBORO — The first ever annual Miss King Elite Pageant opened with an invocation by Pastor Steve Adams of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, where the event was held on Saturday June 29. Mistress of Ceremony Coach Stacey Huntley, was also Pageant Coordinator for the event.

Contestants were drawn from the acclaimed ladies King Elite All Stars National team, Kamryn Harrington, LaVayah Harvey, and Ayanna Fisher. Impressive young ladies, Kamryn Harrington is on her school’s junior varsity cheer team and dreams of one day attending an HBCU where she plans to major as a labor and delivery nurse.

Miss LaVaya Harvey is a member of the varsity cheer team and a rising sophomore. Huntley states of the admirable young woman that “she plans on attending college in hopes of providing a better life for her and her son.”

A stunning performance arts dancer, Miss Ayanna Fisher is on the junior varsity cheer team. All three girls compete nationally through the King Elite All Stars National team.

Winner of the first-ever annual pageant, crowned Miss King Elite 2019 was Miss Ayanna Fisher. Runners up were Kamryn Harrington and LaVayah Harvey.

“2019 was the year King Elite was established,” explained Huntley.

Wishing to thank all who were instrumental in ensuring the success of the event, Huntley stated, “We would like to thank our cheer team and families, and any local commissioners or council folks for always supporting us in our initiatives and endeavors. Most importantly, we want to acknowledge Harvest Ministry Outreach Center, our home. It has been our home for fifteen years. Thank you to Pastor Steve and his staff for making us feel at home as always. Thank you for opening doors to establish fifteen years of community service and mentoring our youth and establishing these beautiful young ladies.”