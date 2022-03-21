WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries will soon launch a Christian-based recovery program in partnership with Celebrate Recovery.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program that has gained traction with 35,000 partner ministries operating around the world.

According to Celebrate Recovery, the program helps anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind and provides “a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life.”

Issues could include anxiety, anger, alcohol addiction, codependency, self-control, drug abuse, eating disorders, gambling addiction, and more.

According to Harvest’s Pastor Steve Adams, the program will most likely start in May on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.

To suggest a correction, email editor@yourdailyjournal.com or call 910-817-2673