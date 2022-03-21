WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro was a little greener last weekend as the community celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in full force at the Shamrock Shuffle.

The community celebrated the holiday with a 5K, live pop and R&B music from the Al G & Friends Band, local vendors, a car cruise-in courtesy of “Wheels on Wade,” and a wine and beer garden.

Vendors were a mix of food, goods such as clothing and accessories, and informational resources. They included Arbonne, Kat & Liz, Empressions in the Kitchen, Indie Studios, Willow & Vine, Homestead and Hustle, NCWorks, South Piedmont Community College, It’s No Place Like, and Tompros Taco Truck.

Sponsors included the Anson Economic Development Partnership (AnsonEDP), Anson County Homes of Hope, Studio 256, Mike Phillips and Chipper Long, and Tim and Shelby Emrich. Albemarle’s running and sporting goods store, Vac and Dash, helped with timing the race and printing the event shirts.

“Thank you to our sponsors, vendors, runners/walkers, and those who participated in the Wheels On Wade Cruise-In, and of course the band Al G & Friends Band for awesome music! A big thanks to our member, Vac And Dash, for all their help,” reads the Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook post following the event. “It was a great day in Uptown Wadesboro!”

