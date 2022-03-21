ANSONVILLE — The Caraway Business and Learning Center will have its grand opening on April 1 and 2.

The ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. on April 1 at the Center located at 9162 US Highway 52 North in Ansonville. The following day, Caraway Business and Learning Center will have its open house from 1-5 p.m.

The Center hosts the programs of The Caraway Foundation which “provides educational tools and health awareness resources to people in Anson County and the surrounding area.” Such programs have included Anson Youth Leaders Academy (AYLA), male mentoring, free produce, COVID-19 vaccinations, the Refurbished Computers Award, and Village of STRENGTH.

