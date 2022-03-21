LILESVILLE — In conjunction with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce and the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, Pee Dee Electric will have a ribbon-cutting and open house for their new facility in Lilesville on Thursday, March 24.

“The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a ribbon-cutting and open house with our friends at the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce for our member Pee Dee Electric,” reads the Anson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook post.

It will be from 3-5 p.m. with light refreshments immediately following the ceremony.

The event will take place at 9825 US Highway 74 East.

