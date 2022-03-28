The facility houses an IT and call center.

The new headquarters are in Lilesville.

LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric unveiled their new Lilesville headquarters with a ribbon cutting and public tours last week.

Anson County Chamber of Commerce and Richmond County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony jointly for the first time for their business partner.

“We had exceptional turnout. People from both Anson County and Richmond County came out,” Pee Dee Electric’s Vice President of Member Services Cathy Page said.

According to Pee Dee Electric’s communications specialist Megan Shaw, the corporate headquarters combines Anson and Richmond’s offices since both offices needed costly renovations and were too far apart when the employees needed to communicate with each other.

“It’s created more efficiencies in the workplace. It’s been a good thing,” Shaw said.

“There’s so many advantages to being in one facility. It [brings] all of our employees together and gives us a hardened space for our IT area — and our [state-of-the-art dispatch and operations center] which is one of the features of the facility that will help improve the reliability and sustainability of our system,” Page added.

According to CEO and Executive Vice President Donald Spivey and Vice President of Engineering and Operations Tony Eason, the facility sitting on 43.6 acres of land also features a multipurpose room for training, a vehicle storage area for large trucks and equipment, a material storage building and pad for transformers and equipment, and many safety and security enhancements for employees.

The facility is located at 9825 US Highway 74 E.

Pee Dee Electric serves over 17,000 members in the region. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com.

