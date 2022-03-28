Jan De La Rosa inspired by visits to town

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Oak Apple Gifts owner and painter Jan De La Rosa recently added his paintings of Uptown Wadesboro to Oak Apple’s collection.

His Chesterfield shop features his oil paintings of Uptown that look down South Rutherford Street, East Martin Street, and Greene Street. Focal points in his paintings include Ansonia Theatre, Anson County Courthouse, and the H.W. Little store.

De La Rosa was born and raised in Chesterfield but spent much of his life in the area around Wadesboro, which drives his work.

“I travel to Wadesboro often and find the architecture and history fascinating. The juxtaposition of poverty and prestige, plenty and privation. I find the people charming and hospitable,” De La Rosa said. “I played music with my friend, the late Joe Dutton, for years and experienced the community spirit of Wadesboro.”

His first experiences with art were in music as he plays the violin, guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, piano, and penny whistle.

“I played from the time I was a child and learned how the unseen world, the unspoken world, may be approached with awe and wonder in pure sound and harmony.”

He says playing music, in that way, is much like painting outdoors where both rely on truths in the environment.

“I experimented with painting outdoors (‘en plein air’) over the years, in imitation of the great French Impressionists, but only began pursuing it seriously after the start of the 2020 pandemic. I enjoy being outdoors, and plein air painting provided a means to improve as an artist and spend time outside,” he said. “Painting from life provides a much clearer reference than any photograph or LED monitor, and also forces the painter to work quickly, capturing the play of light and shadow. This style of painting requires me to omit the tedium of detail and focus on gesture and impression. Like all trades, painting teaches important values which we can apply to life as well.”

“I’m often asked what I’m painting, and always reply simply with a smile and a gesture. To truly explain requires an understanding of time and space. Painting outdoors, painting in general, captures an image of the world as seen and experienced by the painter in an instant. The brushwork and colors carry the thoughts and the psychological landscape in a way that surpasses words or photographs. A painting isn’t a picture, it’s more of a tone poem, and the artist always comes through unbidden. By learning to observe objectively, and to experience the world liberally and without fear, an artist learns to capture a scene truthfully as he sees it,” he added.

De La Rosa’s art has been inspired by Bob Ross, Helen Van Wyk, and traditional painting techniques. He has developed his style over the years and can paint confidently and effectively. He works in watercolors, acrylics, dry media, and printmaking, but prefers traditional oil paint.

He will be teaching classes this summer, both beginning acrylic classes and more advanced plein air classes. His paintings, a selection of art supplies, and classes are housed in his gift shop and studio. Further announcements and updates will be posted on social media @oakapplestudios, and any inquiries can be made through the website www.oakapplegifts.com.

