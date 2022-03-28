WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club held its 11th annual sporting clays competition on Saturday, March 26 at Buchanan Shoals.
“A huge thank you to all our generous sponsors, teams and volunteers that continue to make this event a huge success,” reads the Rotary Club’s Facebook post.
Congratulations to the following winners:
First Place
• Carolina Precision Grading (Chad Davis, Galen Heying, Trevor Oneal, and Max Thomason)
Second Place
• HW Culp Lumber Co, Inc. (Nicholas Dixon, Rodney Crisco, John Smith, and Bryan Burris)
Third Place
• Waste Connections (Brian Allen, Neal Conklin, Chris Moore, and Mike Preslar)
Cotton Drop
• Drew McClure
Long Bird
• John Phillipy
Gun Raffle
• Billy Cipriani
