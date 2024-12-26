The Anson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard were present and are pictured from left to right; Deputy Cox, Deputy Mullis, and Deputy Marsh.

Zeta Phi Beta sorority from Monroe are pictured in the dark blue while Zeta Amicae are represented by light blue. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to pay homage to those who served,” said Zeta Phi Beta member Tanyon Martin.

ANSON COUNTY — Many from across the area gathered to celebrate and honor the lives of America’s fallen veterans Saturday at Anson Memorial Park.

Attendees did so by placing a wreath on the graves of Anson Memorial Park’s veterans through Wreath’s Across America, an initiative undertaken by Anson Community Hospice for the county.

More than 4,000 locations participated in Wreaths Across America Saturday across the nation in an effort to remind Americans the freedoms we enjoy today have come at a steep cost.

Hospice Chaplain Paula Daigle, BA provided an opening prayer to the ceremony and led participants in a moment of honorary silence.

Special wreaths were made to honor the United States Army, United Marine Corp, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, United States Merchant Marines, as well as in remembrance of America’s 93,129 U.S. service men and women who are prisoners of war or still missing in action.

