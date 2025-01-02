December 8

ANSONVILLE — At 12:01 a.m., Deputy White responded to a residence on Ingram St. following a report of an out of control son armed with a knife and causing a disturbance in the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy White spoke with the caller who alleged her son was arguing with her granddaughter about some keys. She told Deputy White she felt her son had gone crazy, possibly having ingested drugs, and that he grabbed a knife, and threatened to slice everyone in the residence, including two children present for the disturbance. He also kicked a large hole into the wall of his bedroom before taking his temper tantrum on the road. Deputy White advised the caller of her options and she declined to press charges. Another deputy searched the area but was unable to locate the male. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 4:34 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on Adams Rd. in response to a report of breaking and entering. When he arrived on scene, Deputy Galvan learned from the caller he had recently bought several acres of land to build a home on, as he currently lives out of state, and when he came by to check on his property and do some work, he found a black male, unknown to him, inside the residence. The property owner yelled at the male, who then fled out a sliding glass door, taking a 5 ft. swan dive in his escape, potentially injuring himself. No items appeared to be stolen and the owner has no idea how the unknown male obtained entrance as the home was secure. Camera footage of the suspect is available and increased patrol in the area will continue. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:01 a.m., Deputy White responded to a residence on NC 109 South following a report from a homeowner claiming an individual they had allowed to use their phone earlier, was now demanding entry into their home. When Deputy White arrived at the scene, she learned from the loitering individual that he had been visiting his father. While at his father’s house, his father came home drunk and appeared to be “tweaking.” Abruptly going from merely being drunk, to a danger, the father brandished a firearm, even putting the muzzle to his son’s head. Declining to shoot his son, the father again began waving the gun around before shooting two times into the floor as his son attempted to flee the home. Once he escaped, the son went to the home of the caller, asking to use a phone so he could call his mother for help. Deputy White was able to speak with the mother who agreed to meet with law enforcement at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The son declined to press charges against his father. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 8:20 a.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a residence in the Hildreth Mobile Home Park in response to a report of the suspect from the above altercation having gone to a party the evening before, come home drunk, and shot up his living room. Deputy Mullis observed several small holes in the floor, possibly from a BB gun or .22 caliber gun. Speaking with the alleged shooter, Deputy Mullis learned the individual had been at a party, but he had arrived home with a few friends, and he claimed they shot up his living room. No shell casings or firearms were located at the residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 5:31 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to Hightower Rd. after receiving a report of an African American male wearing a black jumpsuit throwing a brick into the windshield of the car of a female victim. When Deputy Galvan arrived at the scene, he learned from the victim that the male was her boyfriend, but soon to be her ex, and he always runs when he sees law enforcement in the area. Wishing to press charges, the female next headed to the magistrate’s office. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 8:35 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Stanback Ferry Rd. following a report of one female communicating threats to another female. Arriving at the scene, the female caller claimed the sister of her ex-husband called her and threatened to harm her if the ex-husband were to become injured while in jail. The male was arrested for violating the restraining order the female caller took out against him. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:59 a.m., Deputy White responded to a residence on Gumtree Ln. following a report of a husband attacking his wife. The caller claims she bit her husband’s neck in self defence during an altercation. Arriving at the scene, Deputy White confirmed the biting had indeed taken place. The male claimed when his wife came home from church she unplugged the firestick, turned the heat off in the home, and would not allow him to use the phone. The wife stated to Deputy White that she was sitting on the couch while her husband attempted to put a bed together in another room. According to her, her husband was intoxicated and demanding to use her phone. She claimed that her husband then jumped her in an attempt to lunge for her phone, which she held behind her back. As he would not get off of her, the wife admitted to biting him in the neck. The couple was arrested and taken before the magistrate, who decided to release the pair on their own recognizance. The husband agreed it would be best if he spent the night at his mother’s home. Case closed by arrest.