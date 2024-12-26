GREENVILLE — Trillium Health Resources and our partners accepted two Innovations Awards at the Center for Integrative Health (also known as I2I) winter conference. Trillium and Victory Junction received the “Individual and Family Initiatives” Award and we joined Monarch, The Autism Society of North Carolina, and Physicians Alliance for Mental Health in accepting the “ Technology” Award. The Innovation Awards honor innovative services and programs that aim to enhance comprehensive approaches to care by employing cutting-edge methods, tools, and partnerships.

Trillium has partnered with Victory Junction, an inclusive camp located on 84 acres in Randleman, N.C., to offer family weekends for Trillium members. Victory Junction provides life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun, and empowering, at no cost to campers or their families. Victory Junction provides a chance for families to bond together. Members build self-confidence in their abilities while having fun. All activities are inclusive and suitable to people of all ages with different needs and diagnoses. Victory Junction has an on-site medical center, food service with special foods according to diet needs, and cabins that sleep up to eight individuals. Experiences at Victory Junction are not only fun and exhilarating, but safe for campers and worry free for their families.

Trillium developed the Trillium Ultimate Living Assistant (TULA) with our partners Monarch, The Autism Society of North Carolina, and Physician Alliance for Mental Health. TULA is an innovative, technology-based program that empowers individuals to improve independence through the use of enabling devices and remote supports in community-based settings. TULA aims to enhance independence and improve health outcomes by integrating health monitoring into daily routines. Trillium works with these three providers to tailor a touchscreen device specifically for each member. These devices can provide medication reminders, monitor pulse or glucose levels, signal open door alerts, and so much more. TULA also expands digital literacy for members, establishing a foundation for safely and efficiently accessing information and services through technology.

“Trillium appreciates working with partners like these who share our common goal: to empower independence and encourage life experiences,” commented Joy Futrell, Trillium’s Chief Executive Officer. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest potential, and having the chance to visit an inclusive camp or self-determination through an assistive device helps people to do just that.”